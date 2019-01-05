Share:

NEW YORK-P. Diddy has thanked his family for helping him through ''a state of deep depression'' following the death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter. P. Diddy has thanked his family for helping him through ''a state of deep depression'' following the death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter. The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker - whose former partner passed away in November aged 47 - has taken to Instagram to post a picture of his mother and his 12-year-old twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, whom he had with Kim, as he thanked his family for bringing him ''back into the light'' after Kim's death left him in a dark place.