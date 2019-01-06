Share:

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China Joint Military Exercise ‘Warrior VI’ culminated near Kharian on Saturday. According to a notification issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), “Troops from Special Forces of Pakistan Army and Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) participated in the joint military exercises.” The four-week long joint exercise aimed at sharing respective experiences in the field of counter terrorism operations and learn from each other’s, it added.

“This is the sixth joint exercise of the series as part of bilateral military cooperation between both the countries,” said the notification.

Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E) Lieutenant General Sher Afgun was the chief guest on the occasion, it added.