SIALKOT-A Sialkot-based leading exporter Abdul Ghafoor Butt has been upholding Pakistani flag high in the world through continuously clinching top position, rather monopolising exports of quality car-racing formula clothes for the last sixteen consecutive years, almost the only exporter of car-racing formula clothes (fireproof clothes, shoes and related accessories) in Asia.

Abdul Ghafoor Butt said that after doing jobs at different positions in various factories in Sialkot here, he gained a lot of experience as a mechanical engineer.

Sixteen years ago, he adopted the line of manufacturing and exporting fireproof clothes for the drivers of the car racing.

He said that now the third generation of his family is running this export business successfully.

He informed that it is a very unique and very expensive business line as he is the only one in Sialkot-Pakistan running this business very successfully without having any competitors in Pakistan, Indian, China and all the other countries in Asia, which is, in fact, great honour for him and Pakistan.

“It was a very expensive and tough line of business for me, but I did this business and started exporting these formula car racing drivers’ garments,” he informed .

He said that these fireproof car racing suits, clothes, shoes and other accessories keep drivers of the car racing safe from fire eruption during untoward incidents occurred during car racing.

He said these drivers’ suits are prepared with specially fireproof clothes and raw material being imported from China and other European countries on very high prices.

He claimed, “There is no doubt to say that we have been meeting all international quality standards applied by the European countries besides maintaining the trust and satisfaction of our foreign customers as well”.

Abdul Ghafoor Butt, who is also the member of Executive Committee of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), said he has virtual monopoly of this large and widened export business for the last sixteen consecutive years in Asia, saying that the he has been exporting these formula car racing fireproof garments to as many as 35 countries including India, China, Taiwan and all the European countries. He said that there was his monopoly in this business in Asia.

He said that he has no competitor in Asia in this business due to best quality and standards.

He said that the demand for his factory made fireproof formula clothes for car racing drivers is very high and has been growing with each passing day across the world.

He informed that several main brands of Europe are importing these fireproof products for car racing from his factory for onwards sale in the world markets.

“We have established advanced manufacturing technology to meet global standards of quality,” he pointed out.

Replying a question, Abdul Ghafoor Butt said that his industrial units has full capacity to produce these fireproof products for the armed forces of Pakistan especially for Pakistan Air Force, which has been importing these Sialkot-made products from other European countries on very high prices as well.