The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Saturday seized 28-kg heroin from a passenger at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP). Passenger Muhammad Hafeez, a UK national, was travelling to London by a PIA flight. During search process ANF staff recovered the narcotics from his luggage. The ANF officials said that accused had concealed the heroin very skillfully.. A case under relevant law has been registered against accused and ANF authorities shifted him to an unknown place for further investigations.–