LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed its sadness at the passing of former PCB Chairman Zulfiqar Ali Shah Bokhari and has sent a message of condolence to his family.

Late Bokhari was the 19th Chairman of the PCB, who held the office from 1995 to 1998. During his tenure, Mr Bokhari was also involved in the staging of the ICC Cricket World Cup 1996, which Pakistan had

co-hosted with India and Sri Lanka.

In a message on Saturday, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “On behalf of the PCB, I want to express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mr Bokhari. I had the opportunity of working with him during his time as PCB Chairman and will always remember him as a thorough gentleman and a solid administrator, who cared about cricket and loved it from the heart”. “In these difficult times, the PCB stands together with Mr Bokhari’s widow, son, daughter and all his other family members and friends, and wish them the strength to cope with this sad loss.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team that will take the field for the third day of the Cape Town Test will wear black arm bands in memory of the former chairman.