LAHORE - Under NAB-custody leader of the PML-N Khawaja Saad Rafique has said the current government in Pakistan is in hands of an inexperienced and incompetent party.

Talking to media after his appearance before the accountability court here yesterday, Khawaja Saad said those who brought the PTI to power were themselves repenting on their decision. He said next mini-budget to be revealed soon by PTI government will bring along a flood of price-hike and problems to the masses.

This is the deliverance of the PTI government, he said criticising the ongoing process of accountability. He said political victimisation was continuing in the name of accountability but this practice will not last long. “The time will change and will change very soon,” he added.

Agencies add: “Imran-government has pushed the country on the brink of disaster,” he said adding, “upcoming budget will bring massive inflation”.

“The people of Pakistan will soon get rid of the civil dictatorship present in the country,” the PML-N leader asserted. Taking a jibe at the premier, Rafique said, “Right now the prime minister is roaming all over the world with a begging bowl.” “We are not corrupt, our conscience is clear,” he said.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Saad and his brother Salman in connection with Paragon Housing Society scam on December 11.

The PML-N leader and his brother were arrested after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their request for an extension in their pre-arrest bail in case pertaining to the housing society scam.