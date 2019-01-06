Share:

MULTAN: About one million cotton bales get affected every year due to pink bollworms in the country and farmers should pay focus on the elimination pink bollworm. According to assistant director agriculture information Naveed Asmat Kohloon, the pink bollworm is a highly dangerous pest for cotton which complete its life in remains of cotton. Farmers should cut cotton stalks by January 31 and plough the field as it would bury pests in the soil. Similarly, stalks should be placed vertically. He also suggested elimination of cotton bolls so that pink bollworms could not flourish further. –APP

During months of February, March, April, the stalks should be re-arranged for direct exposure to sun light.

Naveed further remarked that traps were also being installed at ginning factories and oil mills to attract pink bollworms.