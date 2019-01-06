Share:

LAHORE (PR): Chairperson BISP, while hailing the MoU signed by PPIF, BISP and Population Council, has said that the issue of overpopulation is an impediment in the development and prosperity.

Dr Zeba Sattar, head of Population Council, epitomized that the prevailing scarcity of water resources in the country was also a result of population explosion. CEO PPIF endorsed her viewpoint and added that the key objective of PPIF is to introduce such interventions that ensure provision of family planning services to people from all segments of society. He further added that the project being started in Rahim Yar Khan with mutual collaboration may be extended to other districts as well. Secretary BISP thanked all the stakeholders for joining hands to address such an important national issue. Apart from PPIF, BISP and Population Council, representatives of UNFPA were also present in the ceremony.

All the stakeholders were unanimously of the view that success of this project in Rahim Yar Khan would culminate in a viable solution to improve access of low income households to the family planning services.