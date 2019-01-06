Share:

Karachi - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh General Secretary Haleem Adil Shaikh said that Pakistan People’s Party Sindh government had done nothing for Karachi during its 11-year of rule in the province.

In a statement issued here, Shaikh said that Karachi has been facing the acute shortage of water and other major issues but the PPP not seemed interested in resolving the issues of the province’s capital. “The city has turned into a hub of garbage, sewerage system has been collapsed as the manholes are overflowing in half of the city but the government is not interested in resolving these issues,” he added.

The PTI leader added that the provincial government is very much aware of the public problems but ignored the same as it is busy to hide the corruption it ‘made’ during its tenures. He added that more than dozens ministers of the PPP government are trying to conceal their malpractices that’s why they could not resolved the public issues.

“But now everything has been exposed and the corrupts belonging to the PPP would not get safe exit despite they are trying their best to hide their corruption,” said Shaikh.

He added that time has come for ending the injustice being done with the people of Sindh, adding that the they would continue their struggle as, “the PTI wants to resolve the issues of entire province.