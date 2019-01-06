Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government is committed to solve the problems of people of backward areas of province and taking solid steps for the purpose.

Talking to various delegations which called on him in Peshawar on Sunday, Mahmood Khan said that for good governance, complaints redressal systems have been established in various departments.

He said that timely completion of all ongoing developmental projects and transparency is the top priority of the government.

Mahmood Khan said a comprehensive plan has chalked out for the provision of electricity, establishment of cottage industries for youth and creation of new jobs in the province.

He said people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reposed confidence on PTI for the solution of their problems.

The government will let no stone unturned to fulfill the promises made with masses and to accomplish the confidence they reposed in PTI government.