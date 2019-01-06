Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that provision of standard medical care to the people is one of the foremost duties of the government.

Talking to Punjab Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid in Islamabad, he said all issues being faced by the medical institutions should be resolved on priority basis in order to ensure quality education for the students.

The President said that culture of research should be promoted in all medical education institutions of the country.

He said our medical sector has been facing numerous challenges which needs to be resolved on priority basis.

He underscored that stunting, malnutrition and inadequate child spacing are hampering the healthy growth of our children.

Dr Arif Alvi said Federal and Provincial Governments should work jointly with complete liaison to provide relief to the masses.