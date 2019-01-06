Share:

Rawalpindi - Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja on Saturday said that the vision of Prime Minister was to administer speedy justice to the poor and downtrodden people of the country.

He said that the provincial government had introduced prosecution service under the access to justice programme in Punjab. “The government has also recruited around 3,200 lawyers as public prosecutors in the province,” he said while addressing a ceremony at District Bar Association (DBA), Rawalpindi.

He said that the government was going to initiate “Defender Service” so that the masses could get their right of defence in a speedy and easy manner. He said that he had assumed the office of Punjab Law Minister for the third time in his political carrier and all the time, the legal fraternity accorded him warm welcome and great respect. Raja Basharat said that the legal community had also expressed satisfaction over his performance as law minister. He said that he would hold meeting with the government high ups to increase the number of judges in the provincial judiciary so that the pending cases could be disposed off swiftly. The law minister pledged that a hospital would be built for the lawyers. He said that laptops would also be distributed among the lawyers. He asked the lawyers’ body to have meeting with him to discuss the issue of housing society for lawyers. The ceremony was also addressed by DBA President Khurram Kiyani and other senior and junior lawyers.

Talking to media, the minister refused to comment over “MS BBH audio recording leak” scandal.

He, in response to another query, said that police chiefs had been directed to control law and order situation in the province and to crush the criminal elements to provide security to the citizens.