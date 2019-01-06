Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country received first significant rains of the current year on Saturday, increasing chill in weather by causing considerable decrease in temperature during the day and at nighttime.

In plains, the rains provided much needed relief to the citizens by washing away accumulated pollutants from the atmosphere.

Rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Peshawar divisions. Significant snowfall was recorded in Murree, Galiyat, Malakand division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Astore and Skardu remained coldest places in the country where mercury dropped 08 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Bagrote and Gupis was recorded -07C, Hunza and Kalam -06C, Drosh -04C, Parachinar, Malamjabba and Dir -03C, Gilgit -02C, Rawalakot, Bunji and Murree -01C.

In Lahore, scattered rains, overcast conditions and continuously blowing wind increased chill in weather by causing considerable decrease in temperature during the day and at night. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 05C.

Severe cold forced people to stay indoors, wrapped in woolies and blankets. Excessive usage of heaters at offices and homes led to low gas pressure. In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for families.

The rains, though light, have increased hopes of giving much needed relief to people from dry cold related diseases. Though the rains were not enough to wash away all the accumulated pollutants from the atmosphere, the wet conditions would definitely have decreased the pollution level.

Excessive pollution and dry cold had increased weather related diseases among Lahorites, especially elderly people and children with weak immunity. Medical experts hoped significant decrease in cold borne diseases after the rain.

“The rains will help decreasing pollution level. It will provide relief to the people from skin dryness and allergy, cough, flu, asthma, common cold, pain in joints and fever,” said Dr Abdul Rauf, a family physician running clinic in Usman Gunj, congested locality in Northern Lahore. According to experts, westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to move northeastward during next 12-18 hours.

The local meteorological department has forecast rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Foggy conditions are expected in South Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country including Lahore.