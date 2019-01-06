Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that Rashakai Special Economic Zone will generate 50 thousand direct jobs and lakhs of indirect jobs in the province.

This will also contribute to the vision of Prime Minister to give 50 lakh jobs in the coming years in the country.

Mahmood Khan directed that all necessary things must be completed in this regard, so that work on Rashakai Special Economic Zone could be started immediately and completed on priority basis. He said that his government will not compromise on the timelines and quality, he added.

The Chief Minister presided over a meeting regarding Rashakai Special Economic Zone project at Chief Minister House Peshawar. Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, Special Assistant to CM on Industry Abdul Karim, provincial government spokesman Ajmal Wazir, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Commissioner Peshawar Shahab Ali Shah, Head of Strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed, administrative secretaries, Chief Executive Officer EZDMC and other relevant officials participated in the meeting.

The meeting briefed the Chief Minister about Rashakai Special Economic Zone. The meeting also briefed about all MoUs and the latest position of the project. Mahmood Khan directed that pace of work must be expedited for early completion of the project.

He said that Rashakai is the centre of province and is also closely connected to Motorway thus it will also pave the way for the industrialisation of all other parts of the province. The Chief Minister further said besides Rashakai Economic Zone, work on Hattar and DI Khan Economic Zones will also be expeditiously started for greater economic development of the province.

“17 Industrial zones will be established in different districts of the province”, he added.

The Chief Minister also called a meeting next Monday regarding latest updates on different CPEC and non CPEC projects in the province.

He said that the previous federal government completely isolated this province from the CPEC project. The provincial government of PTI struggled and made it possible to include this province also in the CPEC.

Mahmood Khan directed that roadmap should be developed for its own transmission and distribution system for the provision of locally produced electricity to industrial zones.

He said this province has the potential to create more economic zones by utilising its own resources. The regional countries also have the model to boost their economic development.

The Chief Minister said if we developed our own transmission and distribution system for the locally produced hydro power to our industries without any interruption, it will definitely promote investment and will create jobs in the province. This will also boost economy and industry in the province, he added.

He directed that work on the ongoing projects of CPEC in the province should be further accelerated. He said the new projects specially hydel power, Chashma lift canal, agriculture productivity, Halal food, cottage industry and other such projects of the province would change the socio economic complexion of the province.

The Chief Minister directed that all requirements must be completed within time for Chashma lift canal project so as to present this project in the relevant federal forum. He directed that updates on all MoUs of national and international investors should be collected and be produced in the next meeting for concrete and solid decisions.