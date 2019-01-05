Share:

SADIQABAD-Rescue 1122 responded and attended to 6,179 incidents of different emergencies during the outgoing year of 2018.

Sharing details of the last year’s performance, RSO Ashiq Mehmood, Rescue 1122 Sadiqbad dealt with 6,179 emergencies at an average response time of 6 minutes and 50 seconds.

The RSO informed that of the total 6,179 emergencies, 2,228 were related to road accidents, 3,120 fire incidents and burn emergencies; 80 crime calls, 142 blood injury and robbery related emergencies; 7 drowning incidents, one blast related, four building collapse and 97 miscellaneous emergencies.

The recue respond time remained 6 minutes and 50 seconds at an average. Similarly, Rescue 1122 recued 6,861 persons in different incidents while 1,475 were given medical treatment on the spot during last year across the tehsil.

The officer informed that Rescue 1122 also shifted 386 patients of different diseases to hospitals during the year in question.