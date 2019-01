Share:

A PML-N MPA has sent a resolution to the Punjab Assembly against the unannounced 12-hour power loadshedding which, she says, is the proof of the sitting government’s failure. Ms Kanwal Liaquat Advocate, the mover, said at a time when the temperature has gone down, the absence of power and gas has added to people’s problems. She has also submitted a resolution against the use of dangerous chemicals in the make-up items.