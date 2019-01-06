Share:

Rawalpindi - A gang of robbers struck in two houses and plundered gold, cash, mobile phones and vehicles, informed official sources. According to sources, a gang of 8 robbers loaded with sophisticated weapons stormed into houses of two traders located at New City Phase II, Block B in broad daylight and made the family hostage on gunpoint. The robbers collected cash, gold, mobile phones and a car and fled. Wah Cannt police registered the case and begun investigation with no arrest or recovery so far.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police, on directions of SHO Sadiqabad Malik Allah Yar, carried out raids in Shakrial and Dhok Kala Khan and held two bootleggers besides recovering huge quantity of liquor.

The accused were identified as Munir and Fiyaz alias Billa against whom cases were registered against them.