ISLAMABAD - The government has released around Rs 370.019 million for ongoing projects of Information Technology and Telecommunications Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during first two quarters of 2018-19.

The total allocation for these on-going projects was Rs. 1448.648 million announced during budget.

As per official data issued here, the major amount of Rs 53.4 million has been released for construction of cross-border Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) system between China and Pakistan for international connectivity while Rs 124.032 million have been issued for expansion and up-gradation of 3G and 4G services and seamless coverage along Karakuram Highway (KKH) in support of China Pakistan Economic Corridor in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Moreover, the authorities concerned also issued Rs 20 million for project launched to enhance Information Technology (IT) exports through Industry Support Programmes while Rs. 10 million were released for enhancement of Special Communication Organization (SCO) Technical Training Institute (STTI) at Gilgit in GB.

Similarly, Rs. 88.131 million have been issued for replacement of GSM network of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Rs 1.84 million for site development and construction of boundary wall at Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) site to establish IT Park at Chak Shehzad, Islamabad and Rs. 73 million for Technology Park Development project at Islamabad (Phase-1).

Rs9.32m released for petroleum sector

Meanwhile, The government has released around Rs 9.327 million for ongoing projects of the Petroleum and Natural Resources Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2018-19) during two quarters of the current fiscal year against the total allocation of Rs 463.175 million.

According to the official data, an amount of Rs 2.747 has been released for appraisal of newly discovered coal resources of Badin coal field and its adjoining areas of southern Sindh, Rs 2.921 million for exploration and evaluation of mettalic minerals in Uthal and Bela areas of district Lasbella, Balochistan and Rs 3.659 for assessment of coal potential in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, official sources told APP that drilling activities in the Badin coal field have been accelerated for appraisal of huge coal reserves confirmed by the Geological Survey of Pakistan.

“Drilling of 9 bore holes with a cumulative depth of 3,660 meters, have been completed in Pingrio, Jhudo, Tando Bagho and Nando Town, Badin Bypass and Kingri areas in district Badin and surrounding areas, where coal seams encountered in all holes in various depths,” they said.

The sources said experts had collected core samples, completed their chemical analysis and geological logging of the exploratory boreholes.

Answering a question, the sources informed that two newly purchased multipurpose drilling rigs had been deployed at the Badin coal project site to carry out the drilling activities around the clock, adding that mud pits, foundation for rigs, ramps and mud ways had been prepared for the purpose.

The coal deposits are estimated to be over one billion tones, they said and added “the coal is of good quality and high heating value.”

Besides, the sources said that there were substantial deposits of gold, copper and more than 200 million tonnes of iron ore but these could not be exploited or utilized because of lack of infrastructure and technology.

Recent geological investigations have shown that 186 billion tonnes of coal reserves exist in different parts of the country, which could be used as a primary and inexpensive source for power generation.

“More than 184 billion tonnes deposits are located in Sindh province, with Thar coal field being the largest followed by Thatta-Sonda, Lakhra and Jhimpir. The coal is lignite to lignite-A to sub bituminous B&C in character with an average heating value of 6000 BTU/lb,” the sources said.