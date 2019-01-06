Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan cricket team captain Salman Butt offers his services to national team and promised to help the opening department woes with his performances.

Salman expressed these views while talking exclusively to The Nation on Saturday.

“Pakistan opening department is struggling and team baldy need an experienced campaigner like me, who had the experience and proven stuff in all three formats. My past three years records on domestic circuit are no secret and tells the ground-based story. I finished last here seasons among the very best in domestic cricket and waiting for positive response from the PCB. Currently, the green caps are struggling to cope with the situation even at UAE pitches, which remained happy-hunting ground for Pakistan cricket team for around a decade.”

Salman said he knew how to carry forward not only own batting but also how to rotate strike and how to protect juniors especially in the longer format of the game. ”I am anxiously waiting for my turn for last three years. In last domestic season, I finished as number one batsman in National One Day Cup and bagged best batsman award. I finished number three in National T20 Cup and scored 640 runs in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. I had scored loads of runs ever since I had made my comeback in 2015-16 and in the very first domestic season, I scored 535 run in ODIs with an average of 105, 365 runs in national T20 with an average of 77 and 750 runs in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with an average of 44.”

He further said: “I am always available for selection for national team and like I said in the past too. It is an honour to play for your country, I know there is still lot of cricket left in me and Pakistan team can benefit from my experience. Pakistan team needs an opening batsman, who could provide solid stand to team. Pakistan team is struggling to get openers, who could provide consistent performances.”

When asked about what went wrong for the green caps during New Zealand series and now national team is badly struggling to cope with South African bowling attack, Salman replied: “Batting was main reason behind. Pakistan team lost against New Zealand in the Test series. Pakistan were so close of winning the first Test, but batting collapse denied them victory and changed the entire outcome of the series. If team had entered with positive frame of mind in the third Test, they could have won or at least draw the Test. The batsmen had to bat with responsibility and provide such total to allow bowlers to have something to bowl out the opposition.”

He said against South Africa in the first Test, Pakistan played superbly keeping in mind they had been bowled out so cheaply. “Our bowlers did a remarkable job and Pakistan had bright chances of winning the Test, but like witnessed so many times in the past, batsmen fail to stay at the crease, South African bowling attack in the first Test was not such strong, which was witnessed in the past. Olivier, who had hardly taken handful of wickets in the past 5 Test matches, he had played, manage to rattled Pakistan batting, I feel it was more to do with the batsmen, rather than exceptional South African bowling, which was the reason Pakistan team lost the first Test.”

“While it was hoped that team would have learnt a great deal after the first Test loss, but Pakistan team again crumbled in the first innings of the second Test and Pakistani bowlers also failed to restrict South African batsmen from taking a huge lead. Only extra-ordinary batting and responsibility from Pakistani batsmen could save the day for national team.

I think Proteas are favourites to take the second Test as well but Pakistan team are capable of fighting back and turn the tables on any given opponent.”

Salman said if provided with chance to play for national team, he won’t let down team and masses and will give my more than 100 percent.