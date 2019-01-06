Share:

LAHORE - The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday ordered for taking a 3.3 kanal plot located in Kashmiri Gate area in judicial custody after sealing it.

The top court also summoned Settlement and Forensic Agency officials for January 11. The two-member Supreme Court bench, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, passed the orders while hearing the matter of illegal possession of the plot at Supreme court Lahore Registry.

Earlier, heirs of Khan Muhammad informed the top court that they owned a 3.3 kanal plot in Kashmiri gate area of the provincial capital since 1952 but Khawaja Tareef Butt alias Tifi Butt had illegally occupied it through a front man.

At this, the chief justice summoned Tifi Butt in person while adjourning the matter for a few hours.

As proceedings resumed later, Tifi Butt submitted that he did not possess any plot of the citizens, in response to a court query.

A police official informed the court that a citizen possessed the said plot at present whereas both parties had title documents.

To which, the chief justice ordered for taking the plot in judicial custody and observed that the matter would be got investigated by the forensic agency.The court observed that the title of the property would be determined first before handing over it.