At least 12 people including security personnel were injured in twin bomb explosions in various districts of Balochistan on Sunday.

The extremists targeted Naib Tehsildar Abdul Malik Tareen through bomb planted in motorcycle outside his office near Pishin police lines.

At least 10 people including Naib Tehsildar Abdul Malik Tareen, two Levies personnel Salahuddin, Nisar Ahmad and seven citizens identified as Abdullah, Mehmood, Ishaq, Habibullah, Muhammad Akmal, Dilbar and Khan Muhammad were injured in explosion .

Two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were injured when terrorist targeted a vehicle of FC through remote control bomb in Panjgur bazaar.