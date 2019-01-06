Share:

KARACHI (PR) - A seminar on strategic neighbourhood of Pakistan was held by Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) in partnership with Pathfinder Group and Martin Dow Group of Pakistan at a local hotel here the other day.

The topic was introduced by member of Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs Dr Huma Baqai, Associate Dean at IBA and the Secretary General of KCFR.

The keynote speaker was President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, articulated the subject, followed by presentation of Ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi.

“In the present day, Pakistan shall have to expand its economic links through expansion of trade and exchange of services to accomplish a favourable connectivity with rest of the world. This would remain the keyword to establish a favourable strategic neighbourhood for Pakistan. Though Pakistan has four immediate neighbours with whom positive interaction was mandatory,” the speakers held. KCFR Chairman Ikram Sehgal proposed to hold two more seminars in Muzzafarabad on similar topics with emphasis on education and trade, which was agreed by the AJK president.