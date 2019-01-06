Share:

LAHORE - Chaudhry Rehmat Elahi, a former central leader of the Jamaat-i-Islami and the right hand man of Syed Abul Ala Maudoodi, breathed his last after a protracted illness here on Saturday. He was 94.

Ch. Rehamt Elahi was one of the companions of Syed Abul Ala Muadoodi, from Pathankot, India. He worked as a federal minister during Gen Zia’s period and also discharged duties as JI Secretary General, for different periods.

Ch. Rehmat Elahi had joined the JI after giving up his service in the Armed forces and dedicated all his life for the cause of Islam.

JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq, former JI chief Syed Munawwar Hasan, JI deputy chiefs Prof. Khurshid Ahmed, Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, Prof, Muhammad Ibrahim, senior JI leader Ch. Muhammad Aslam Saleemi, Maulana Abdul Ma’lik, and Chief of the JI central Punjab Amirul Azeem, JI information Secretary Qaisar Sharif and M. Anwar Niazi, have expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Ch. Rehmat Elahi, They have prayed for the departed soul.

The funeral prayer of Ch. Rehmat Elahi was offered at the Mansoora which was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life, including politicians, writers, journalists, JI workers and the relatives of the deceased.