LAHORE - Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif were mastermind of corruption in the country.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari seemed to be a child when the corruption committed by him was compared to that of the Sharif brothers, he said while addressing a press conference here at the Railways headquarters.

The minister said he would move the Supreme Court against the appointment of Shehbaz Sharif as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee. “How come a thief can be appointed as a guard?” he asked.

To a question, the minister claimed that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would soon go to the jail for committing alleged theft on account of (import of) liquefied natural gas (LNG).

He said he had reached the National Assembly with the support of people and he stood with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To another question, Sheikh Rashid said an opposition member was given seven-year imprisonment for corruption then a ruling party member should be sentenced for 14 years jail if found involved in committing corrupt practices.

He said he was respected by the Kashmiris more than any other Pakistani politician.

The minister said the gesture from US President Donald Trump for improving relations with Pakistan was a proof of his trust in the leadership of Imran Khan.

He said Pakistan would make progress in all economic sectors in the coming years and international relationships would also improve. “I personally invited the Russian railways minister to come to Pakistan and join hands with the Pakistan Railways,” he added.