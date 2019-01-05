Share:

SIALKOT-Sialkot-based photographer Zubair Virk has got nationwide popularity for bearing strong resemblance to founding PPP chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed.

According to locals, Zubair Virk,55, is Zulfikar Ali Bhutto look-alike as he often draws public attention and appreciation while walking on city roads, streets and attending functions, for bearing great resemblance to the late charismatic leader who has left behind a strong legacy of followership. “I feel much pleasure and proud when hear to the people chant slogans of “Zinda Hey Bhutto Zinda Hey” and “Jiey Bhutto” after seeing him everywhere”, he expressed.

He said that he is a great fan and Jiyala of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who had ever been a great leader of Pakistan. He paid rich tributes to ZAB for his meritorious political services and establishing sustainable democracy in Pakistan.

Zubair Virk on Saturday cut the cake of the birthday of ZAB, with local PPP leaders including Javed alias Happy Butt, during a special cake-cutting ceremony held at the PPP Central Office on Paris Road Sialkot.

On the occasion, ZAB’s look-alike Zubair Virk paid rich tributes to the PPP founder. He said that he is fortunate enough bearing strong resemblance to ZAB. He said that no one could forget the great leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said that only the PPP was the real voice of the poor people. He said that only PPP possesses the capabilities to raise the living standard of the common man for being torch-bearer of the Bhutto’s mission.

His photos and video clips have also gone viral on social media, which has added to his nationwide popularity.