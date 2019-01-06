Share:

KARACHI - Six wood warehouses gutted in New Karachi neighbourhood, here on Saturday.

According to details, the fire broke out at a wood warehouse near Godhra Camp in New Karachi area which rapidly engulfed to three more wood warehouses and two iron warehouses. Reacting on information, fire brigade tenders immediately reached the site and participated in the fire extinguish work.

According to fire brigade spokesperson, initially two fire tenders were sent to the fire site, however, four more fire tenders were rushed to the fire site while keeping the intensity of the fire. The nearby warehouses were also evacuated following the fire. The firefighters, however, were able to douse the fire with the hectic efforts of at least six hours while the cooling process was underway. No loss of life was reported and the fire caused loss of thousands of rupees.

Extra contingent of the law enforcers also reached the site and dispersed the crowd of people gathered at the fire site. Police said that the actual cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained while no criminal act was found during initial course of interrogation.