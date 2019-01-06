Share:

LOS ANGELES - Three people have been killed and four others injured in a shooting at the Gable House Bowl in the US coastal city of Torrance near Los Angeles, the Torrance Police Department said Saturday.

“Three men were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries,” Sgt. Ronald Harris of the Torrance Police Department was quoted as saying by the local news outlet City News Service. Two other men sought medical attention on their own, Harris added. Torrance police said they were still working to identify the suspected shooter or shooters.

Earlier, they tweeted there were reports of a shooting with “multiple victims down” and urged people to stay away from the area. Several people on the scene told local media that there was a fight before the incident late Friday. One man said he heard “nine gunshots,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Gable House Bowl described itself as "the premier destination for bowling in the South Bay" on its website, adding that it has "games that both kids and adults will enjoy." Torrance is located about 30 km southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

It is not clear if that is the definitive number of victims and the nature of the injuries was not detailed. Torrance police tweeted: “Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down. T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing.”

Police are urging people to “stay away from the area” near the bowling alley. Torrance fire department also confirmed the incident and warned people away from the vicinity of it. According to witness, speaking to the LA Times, a fight inside the bar escalated which led to the shooting.

They spoke of “multiple callers”, “multiple people shot” and “gunshot wounds”. One voice on the call said: “This is an active shooter situation.

“We have multiple subjects down inside and outside Gable House.” An officer also said there had been a shooting in the parking lot, while there were said to be around three or five people down.

He wrote online: “Gunshot fired. I’m okay just my few scraping on my legs. I heard ppl died n injured. I was distance away but people ran in our room. The women weeping and wailing in the background makes me sad.” Gable House Bowl patron Jesus Perez told the Los Angeles Times he heard what sounded like four gunshots.

“We just ran right into the bar and took cover. All we heard was just, like two people got shot,” he told the newspaper. An LA Times journalist shared videos of people weeping outside the alley, with one shouting “we’re here” as they embraced another.

The bowling alley is based on Hawthorne Boulevard, with people warned away from there and nearby Sepulveda Boulevard in particular.

Gable House is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and a full arcade. Torrance, California, is a coastal city about 20 miles from Los Angeles.

