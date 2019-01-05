Share:

KAMALIA-Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Aqsa Ghafoor checked the ongoing construction work on Kamalia General Bus Stand here the other day.

She expressed concern over the slow construction process and instructed the officials concerned to get the General Bus Stand operational as soon as possible. "All basic facilities for the passengers should be made available as soon as possible.

Clean drinking water, sitting arrangement for the passengers and the drivers, toilets and washrooms should be providing according to the number of passengers," she said.

The RTA secretary ordered that a safety wall should be constructed around the bus stand premises. "At least 100 plants should be planted and looked after. Service station, vehicle workshops and control rooms etc should also be established.

CCTV cameras and the alternative power supply system should be installed. Safety barriers and security guards should be deployed.

Proper electric lights should be arranged to make the General Bus Stand highly illuminated during the night," she outlined. She ordered that all revenue from the General Bus Stand should be spent on the improvement of the bus stand itself.

BURGLARS SWEEP SHOPS

Burglars swept four auto shops the other night. As per reports, unknown burglars broke into four auto shops - Mashallah Super Power Showroom, Ladhi Autos, Qadri Autos and Haseeb Autos. They took one brand new motorcycle and Rs25,000 cash from Mashallah Super Power Showroom and valuable equipment and auto parts from the other auto stores. Police filed separate cases at the City Police Station Kamalia and started further investigation.