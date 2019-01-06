Share:

ISLAMABAD - United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan would likely announce the financial package of around $6.2 billion during his two-day visit to Pakistan starting today(Sunday).

UAE Crown Prince , who is also Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces will be arriving here today(Sunday) on the special invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Besides likely announcement of financial package for Pakistan, the visiting delegation would hold bilateral talks and during his meeting with Prime Minister the regional and international issues concerning the region and Muslim Ummah would also be on centre stage.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will host a luncheon for the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the old PM House in Islamabad on Sunday which would be attended by federal ministers, advisers and special assistants to PM, top military leadership as well as key government officials.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has finalised a financial package of $6.2 billion for Pakistan. Sources said the UAE package comprises $3.2 billion worth of oil supplies on deferred payment and a $3 billion cash deposit.

According to officials aware of these developments UAE package will be under the same terms and conditions as given by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. “It was finalised this week,” they added.

The deferred payment facility will help Pakistan save around $6.4 billion on oil and gas imports from the two countries.

Sources further informed that Pakistan was also in contact with Government of Qatar to have similar facility on provision of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) on deferred payment, which would further help Pakistan help address current account deficit issue.

Pakistan has already received $2 billion in cash from Saudi Arabia and the third instalment of $1 billion is due in the first week of February.

Sources informed that with the materialisation of the UAE financial package which is more or less similar to the one already given to Islamabad by Saudi Arabia would help get a total savings of around $7.9 billion on oil and gas imports from the two friendly countries, which is more than 60 per cent of annual oil import bill of about $12-13 billion.

Sources further informed that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is expected to arrive in the country in the first week of February and an MoU for establishing a petro-chemical complex was still being worked out on the request of Riyadh.

Pakistan has already received $2 billion in cash deposit from Saudi Arabia at an interest rate of 3.18 per cent while the third tranche of $1 billion is due in the first week of February. The Saudi oil facility would also start pouring in from this month with an average $274 million per month.

Pakistan is currently importing about eight cargoes of LNG every month, costing $4.2 to $4.5 billion a year and more than one-third of this could be financed through ITCF support. With support from Qatar, Pakistan is expecting about $9 billion cushion in total oil and gas import bill.

371m polio vaccines received from UAE

APP adds: Under the ongoing campaign to eradicate polio in the world the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday has provided over 371.1 million units of polio vaccines to more than 57 million Pakistani children between 2014 and December 2018, through its anti-polio drive in the country, under the UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme, UAE-PAP.

According to Emirates News Agency, the UAE-PAP was launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The campaign is part of the efforts to eradicate polio in the world and reflects the UAE leadership’s keenness to strengthen global efforts to reduce the spread of epidemics and prevent their impact on children.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed donated $167 million (AED613.31 million) for the efforts aimed at eradicating poliomyelitis and the provision of vaccines for children, especially in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Abdullah Khalifa Al Ghafli, Director of UAE-PAP, said the campaign administered 254.4 million doses of vaccines between 2014 and 2017 to 43 million Pakistani children. The geographical coverage of the campaign expanded in the past years to include 83 areas in four provinces of Pakistan, he added.

Al Ghafli praised the support provided by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the UAE’s campaign and its strategic partnership with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed’s initiative to eradicate poliomyelitis worldwide through funding and providing assistance in a number of areas.

The campaign is being implemented in various regions of Pakistan with the support of more than 96,000 workers including doctors and nurses and more than 25,000 members of safety and security, management and coordination teams.