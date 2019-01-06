Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government should utilise research based on data evaluation to achieve transparency and accountability on national and sub-national levels, speakers said on Saturday.

Pakistan Evaluation Association organised Pakistan evaluation conference and evaluation workshop at Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE).

The theme of the event was “Strengthening evaluation knowledge and practice in Pakistan”.

Various experts participated from across the country from Skardu to Quetta with relevant knowledge and experience from public and private sectors including civil society, academia, researchers, think tanks and students to discuss evaluation experiences and challenges in Pakistan.

They discussed strategies on how to address current challenges of evaluation and monitoring in Pakistan across the sectors, programme monitoring and evaluation to ensure learning, multi-level accountability to donor, programme staff, partners and participants to better be able to speak to results.

President International Development Evaluation Association Rob Berg congratulated the PEA for holding the Pakistan Evaluation Conference. He introduced the work of IDEAS in global development evaluation and its upcoming Global Assembly in September 2019 in Prague, Czech Republic.

Dr Usman Mustafa, Director Evaluation and Training Services at PIDE, welcomed the participants to the conference and said that ‘if we are to promote evaluation in Pakistan, we need to invest in building national evaluation capacities and work with younger evaluators’.

Dr Usman also presented his paper on evaluating the determinants of conflict in Pakistan.

Hur Hassnain, Founder of Pakistan Evaluation Association thanked the participants and the supporting organisations such as PIDE, the International Organisation for Collaboration in Evaluation, International Development Evaluation Association and Grace Association Pakistan.

Considering the challenges to the evaluation and data collection in some of remote areas in the country, a strong culture of learning and sharing would help in resourcing, communicating and utilising the evaluation findings, Hur said.

Dr Ghulam Mustafa, former deputy chief, Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform, and former director, Project Evaluation Cell, ERRA, Prime Minister’s Secretariat, shared the wealth of his knowledge and experience in the sector.

He highlighted the challenges of evaluation of democracy, governance and human rights in Pakistan in the light of United Nation’s Millennium Development Goals and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said that objectives for evaluation should be clear at the beginning and evaluator must be clear on why they are conducting this evaluation; What do they hope to achieve and how this information will be used?.

Dr Mustafa shared that government should collect high-quality information on context, expenditure, activities and results, and analyse this to expose issues or opportunities.

This will help the decision-makers, as well as assessments of plans and performance externally. Without evaluation, the government is not well placed to respond to longer-term challenges of providing sustainable, quality services and supporting development.

Saqib Laghmani, evaluation specialist at MOT McDonald shared challenges related to data collection and analysis. Syeda Faiza Ahmad, board member at PEA shared some of her practical experience as a female evaluator. She suggested that being a female evaluator is not easy in rural Pakistan as it adds an additional bias in the responses they receive.

In his closing remarks, Hur Hassnain urged participants to find ways to promote evaluation at national and sub-national level for better transparency and accountability.

He further emphasised on the importance of evidence that derive from data collection which the most powerful tool to show results on the ground and development effectiveness.