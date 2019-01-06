Share:

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) held a meeting to review arrangements for International Buffalo Congress (IBC) 2019 and National Livestock Show, to be held from February 18, 2019. Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak presiding over the meeting, sought suggestions and technical input from stakeholders to make the congress a successful and beneficial event. Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab Muhammad Ahsan Waheed, Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Director General Walled City Lahore Kamran Lashari, former federal minister for privatization/ President WWF Pakistan Altaf M Saleem and representative of Livestock Department, Buffalo Research Institute (BRI) and Buffalo Breeder Association were present. The minister told the meeting that it was direly needed to focus on key elements which would make the IBC result-oriented conference, not only for uplift of national economy but also for the benefit of farming community. Earlier, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha spoke about collaborations, preparations/ arrangements for International Buffalo Congress. He said national and international academicians, researchers experts/ professionals from Pakistan, Argentina, Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Columbia, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Romania, Nepal and the USA would participate in the congress.