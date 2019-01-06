Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub on Saturday directed the Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to depute more teams to control power tripping. In a statement, the minister said that fog was major cause of current loadshedding in the country, a private TV channel reported on Saturday. Omar Ayub said more teams were being deputed following the instructions of the prime minister to control the loadshedding. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has summoned report from the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) over countrywide unannounced power outages. According to the NEPRA’s spokesperson, the NTDC has been asked to submit a detailed report over unscheduled loadshedding in the country that has irked the masses. “People of the country are facing hardships due to unannounced prolonged power outages; concrete steps should be taken to overcome this issue,” the spokesman said.

Several districts in Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab experienced power outages on Thursday as three units of Guddu Thermal Power Plant tripped because of the thick fog prevailing in the country nowadays.