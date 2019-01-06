Share:

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday, arrived in Pakistan on Sunday to attend a polio donors’ conference in Islamabad.

The conference is scheduled to be held in Islamabad tomorrow (Monday) at the Prime Minister House. Dr Ghebreyesus will also hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other high officials during his visit.

The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations will brief the participants of the donors’ conference about the initiatives taken by the Pakistani government against the disease. Officials will also outline the next three years requirements for eradication of the crippling disease from the country, sources said.

Representatives of Saudi Arabia, Japan, Canada, United Kingdom, WHO, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will participate in the conference.