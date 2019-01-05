Share:

Plantation- a group of trees that have been planted together; such as ferns and conifers.

The need for plantation has become even greater these days because of the growing pollution in the environment. There are a number of reasons why plantation is important for the environment. Everyone knows that trees are the natural sources of Oxygen as they inhale Carbon dioxide and exhale Oxygen and without it the survival of human beings is not possible on earth. They filter harmful pollutants from the atmosphere and provide us with fresher and cleaner air to breath. Air pollution can be controlled, if we plant more and more trees. They give us fruits and leaves that serve as food for birds, animals as well as human beings; moreover we get, wood, rubber and raw materials that are used for manufacturing miscellaneous goods such as furniture, doors and a lot more .Trees are habitats of birds and animals. They are maintaining biodiversity and ecological balance.If we really want to survive or lead a good life and also want to make a comfortable globe for upcoming generations, more and more trees must be planted. No one is focusing on plantation and not taking it seriously so the quote would really have some realistic modifications” Imagine if trees gave off WiFi signals, we would be planting so many trees and we would probably save the plant.” ,but unfortunately they only produce Oxygen we breath. it is said how we have grown as accustomed to technology that overlook the harmful impact it is having on our environment. The areas that are surrounded by trees, they are having a fresher and cleaner environment. On the other hand, industrial areas are having poor air quality due to the growing pollution.

People have to take responsibility. We must contribute our bit towards pollution.

MEER KHAN,

Karachi, December 25.