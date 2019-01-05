Share:

JARANWALA-Two employees of Civil Hospital Jaranwala gang raped a woman and escaped here on Saturday. Both culprits were suspended and a case was registered against them. Police said that the suspects identified as: Amir and Tariq Rajoka, technicians at Civil Hospital, called a woman to X-ray room, promising her a job. They raped the woman and escaped the scene. The Faisalabad District Health Authority CEO taking notice of the incident suspended both the employees. The police have registered a case against the culprits at large and started further investigation.