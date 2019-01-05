Share:

MANANWALA-A married woman along with her two children was abducted here on Saturday. According to police sources informed that the accused identified as Maqsood committed the crime with the help of his three accomplices. They allegedly abducted Misbah Bibi, wife of Muhammad Ramzan, resident of village Doabianwala, Manawala along with her two children –two-year-old Ghulam Fizza and Noor Fatima. The police have registered a case and started investigation.