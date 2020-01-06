Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Mehmoodabad police on Sunday arrested at least 11 gamblers and recovered 11 bikes, thousands of rupees in cash and cocks during a raid at a gambling den of cock fight near Public School Mirpurkhas.

Sources said that Mehmoodabad police station SHO Iftikhar Bajwa and other police contingents carried out a raid at gambling den of cock fight and detained 11 gamblers and recovered thousands of rupees, 11 bikes and dozens of cocks from them while many gamblers managed to escape from the spot.