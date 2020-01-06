Share:

KARACHI - About 20 Indian fishermen imprisoned in Malir District Jail were released on Sunday and will be sent to Lahore for onward hand over to Indian authorities on Monday.

The Maritime Security Agency had arrested the fishermen over violation of Pakistani territorial waters last year.

The Indian fishermen released at 3:00 PM from Malir District Jail in Landhi and to be handed over to the Edhi Foundation by the jail police, sources said. The fishermen will travel from Cantt Station of Karachi to Lahore and taken to the Wagah border crossing.

The fishermen will be handed over to Indian officials in a ceremony on January 6 (Monday) at Wagah border. According to Indian media reports, the fishermen released are residents of Indian State of Andhra Pradesh. They were arrested in November when they ventured into Pakistani territorial waters for fishing.

It may be pointed out that Pakistan had released 360 Indian fishermen earlier this year as a goodwill gesture.