It was way back in 1985 when a top Pak Army general had visited USA and being a friend to me, he shared his experience with me as well that he was taken to some place in USA where they demonstrated to him as to how USA will be able to hit any city in the world soon through a remote control technology and the said flying machine will be operated without a man.

It was not taken seriously then as it looked like a fiction but Pakistan started experiencing the same flying machine under the name of drones which hits the targets with precision. President Bush was the first to initiate the use of drones in 2004 while it stayed continued unhindered till the time of President Obama.

Now Donald John Trump also seems to be following the same ideology since assuming President office at 20th Jan 2017. Ever since he took over, there have been several drone strikes on others countries and looks that he is fascinated with modern machines as there have been 2,243 drone strikes in the first two years of the Trump presidency, compared with 1,878 in Mr. Obama’s eight years in office, according to the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, a UK-based think tank and here is the list of some of the drone strikes discussed in this article.

It is very important to know about the mind set behind this invention and its usage, also why the targets should be Iran & the middle East. It stands crystal clear from the following quote of Henry Kissinger from Secy state of USA in one of his interviews:

“The United States is baiting China and Russia, and the final nail in the coffin will be Iran, which is, of course, the main target of Israel. We have allowed China to increase their military strength and Russia to recover from Sovietization, to give them a false sense of bravado, this will create an altogether faster demise for them. We’re like the sharp shooter daring the noob to pick up the gun, and when they try, it’s bang bang. The coming war will be so severe that only one superpower can win, and that’s us folks.

He further added that:

“We told the military that we would have to take over seven Middle Eastern countries for their resources and they have nearly completed their job. We all know what I think of the military, but I have to say they have obeyed orders superlatively this time. It is just that last stepping stone, i.e. Iran which will really tip the balance. How long can China and Russia stand by and watch America clean up? The great Russian bear and Chinese sickle will be roused from their slumber and this is when Israel will have to fight with all its might and weapons to kill as many Arabs as it can. Hopefully if all goes well, he expects half the Middle East will be Israeli. This came from a former secy state, the same person who stated addressing ZAB that: “We will make you example in the world for opposing the American interests”. ZAB was the one who refused to bow before them and that’s why USA took his head through Dictator Gen Zia.

The policy of keeping the Middle East under fire had been formulated long before as the former US President Nixon and secy State Mr. Kissinger reckoned the same policy. Now the sitting President also clearly demonstrates the policy of command & control through fear of killings in Middle East.

USA has killed the following through drone attacks in the past:

Omar Khalid Khorasani led Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a faction of the Pakistani Taliban behind several high-profile bomb attacks inside Pakistan. Nine other militants were killed alongside him in the drone strike, USS Cole bomber Jamal al-Badawi targeted in Yemen air strikes who was the most wanted terrorist from Al Qaeda in addition to many wanted targets by USA in Afghanistan, Somalia and Pakistan have been killed through drones.

Let us study the law which empowers the President of USA for such actions which was used to order the killing of General Qasim Soleimani by American drones in Iraq on 3rd Jan 2020.

Following is the section of the respective US Law:

The War Powers Resolution (also known as the War Powers Resolution of 1973 or the War Powers Act) (50 U.S.C. 1541–1548) is a federal law which gives power to the president to indulge into an armed conflict without the consent of the U.S. Congress.

“Article II of the Constitution gives the president the legal authority to use military force overseas as long as it is pertinent to U.S. interests and (b) the operation in question is limited enough in duration that it falls below the threshold of congressional authorization under the Constitution”.

After the drone strike on Qasim Soleimani in Baghdad, the Lawmakers of US got divided over the conflict of opinion.

Trump and his top aides defended the decision calling it to be legitimate in nature and within the authority as it was compulsory for the president to protect US forces from attack. Trump defended this by naming it as a self-defense approach because Soleimani was planning “imminent and sinister attacks”, Trump told reporters.

Upon being asked a question, he added. “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”

If the war was not started yet, then how could he exercise his powers of giving order to kill someone with a formally declared war. Donald Trump may face yet difficult situation before the congress as this will be required to be justified.

It raises many questions, as the law is exercised only if the war is declared with a country, and the right question to be asked here is: Where and when was the formal declaration of war against Iran announced? It will be judged by the history that how far was it was justifiable for President Donald Trump to order such an action against a serving General of a sovereign state.

On the other hand, UN has already taken the notice of the illegal drone attack of USA at selected targets in Africa as per the following Violation of UN LAW:

The actions of a UN member state to eliminate officials of another UN member state on the territory of a third sovereign state “flagrantly violate the principles of international law and deserve condemnation.”

In a letter, Iranian UN ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said the killing of Gen Soleimani was “an obvious example of state terrorism and, as a criminal act, constitutes a gross violation of the fundamental principles of international law, including, the Charter of the United Nations and obviously it will become a matter of discussion in the UN and other International forums. The question rises that will the voice of Iran be heard by the ICJ?

General Soleimani, head of an official force was not designated or wanted terrorist. He was the same general who strategized the war plan for USA against President Sadam but what a change of time it is that today, USA killed the same person who they called as their friend yesterday and has been killed by them as foe of today.

I, in my official capacity had demanded an end to the drones strikes but USA authorities were quite firm upon not give up on drone attacks in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Mr. Richard Holbrook even conveyed the message of President Bush to us with the request not give statements on the drones strikes whereas it the matter of public record that I had continued to condemn the drone strikes in Pakistan which causes public loss of civilian lives and properties.

It looks that USA is heading fast to their following agendas:

To pave the way perhaps for single International command & control system in the world under USA.

The statement of Hillary Clinton i.e. “Middle East administration will get buried in the sand dunes” has become more relevant which she gave just before launching the Arab spring might be called as USA doctrine for Middle East.

The situation in the Middle East has become very complicated because of the unwise and messy policies of USA & volunteered Omani services for USA. It is unfortunate that starting from attack on Kuwait and then on Iraq was based totally on false intelligence of USA which was publicly confessed by UK PM Tony Blair as well as by both Presidents Bush & Obama.

President Donald Trump, in the beginning, had opposed policies of previous presidents of USA naming them as rubbish but later on, he had to follow the same.

If USA continued to head on the lines made public by Henry Kissinger, then it looks that it will soon launch its actions heading towards single command & control of USA.

The Single command & control is bound to be resisted by China, Russia, North Korea including EU. One can see a serious clash around the corner between Eastern and western block where the major beneficiary is going to be Israel in this whole conflicts after the mass killings in the middle East.

I had already presented a theory relevant to this issue stating that: “USA would like to get either Middle East or South Asia as the venue for World War III and President under impeachment can be expected to initiate any worst action to trigger the it.

The statements of Donald Trump and State deptt of USA are contrary to what is actually happening as they always state that USA does not want to do war. According to my analysis, some third party can take the advantage by engineering high profile terrorist attacks with signature of Iran in Saudi Arabia or any other Middle Eastern country which might provoke Saudi Arabia to react and then execute the actual master plan to destroy the Middle East and take over the oil reserves which would eventually expose them.

Pakistan is now in a fix because of the internal worsening economic conditions and negatively under pressure by our funds donors. We need to worry about India which might step in to take advantage of our deteriorating situation especially while PM Modi is sitting there as head of the state.

Hence we need to have a counter strategized plan to give befitting response to our enemies in order to protect our territorial sovereignty on Western and Easter borders.

In conclusion, I would like to say that the Middle East must be careful about the present growing situation. Donald Trump has sent a strong message to every sitting leader of International capital including Middle East that they could be subject to his target if needed.

The recent shuttle diplomacy of American leaders in Middle East and Secret visit of Donald Trump in Afghanistan is a part of command & control center for Middle East & Asia policy. It looks as if Donald Trump had already finalized his future course of command and control for this region.

Now the question is how Pakistan can become relevant and protect our territorial integrity while avoiding clash with USA.

I propose a meeting of the all political parties to be convened by PM Imran Khan followed by defense committee headed by the PM with some security experts including ex-services chiefs.

Let the nation now demonstrate unity to respond to the coming unforeseen challenges.

Iran must also revisit its policies towards Saudi Arabia and extend the hand of friendship towards other Muslim countries and also Pakistan should play its positive role in bringing Iran and Saudi Arabia on the table.

Burning middle east is bound to bring heat to Pakistan and may engulf this row. India can play dirty against Pakistan taking the advantage of the rising situation. This matter should be discussed in the joint parliamentary session to find out strategy with collective wisdom.

Senator

Rehman Malik

The writer is Former Interior Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Chairman of Think Tank “Global Eye”. He can be reached at: rmalik1212@gmail.com, Twitter

@Senrehmanmalik