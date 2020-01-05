Share:

LOS ANGELES-Brad Pitt wants to ‘’explore dance’’ in the future, as he sees the art form as his ‘’future’’, after getting the ‘’green light’’ in his ‘’soul’’ to pursue it in some way.

The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ star has revealed he has the ‘’green light’’ in his ‘’soul’’ to pursue dance in some way, but isn’t sure if he will just take up the art form as a hobby, or if it will be professional.

Recalling his experience with dancing at his school prom, he said: ‘’I went to two proms! I wore a white tuxedo. Pinned on the corsage.

And I danced. I had a 20-year hiatus where I didn’t dance at all, and now I kind of see dance as my future.

I know I’ll be throwing arms out of joint and dislocating things, but yeah, I feel like I’ve got the green light in my soul to explore dance. I don’t know what that means yet, but I’m feeling moved by the spirit.’’

Dance is a new ambition for the 56-year-old actor, as he said that beyond acting, he spent his childhood dreaming of being a sports star.

He added to W magazine’s Best Performances issue: ‘’I wanted to be EvelKnievel or Muhammad Ali. On ‘Wide World of Sports’, I saw this ski jumper who wiped out in horrible defeat. I had my sights on something like that. Yeah - it looked cool. That was it for me.’’

Meanwhile, taking up dance isn’t the only new change in Brad’s life, as he recently said he was feeling more ‘’moved’’ by life, after having not cried for 20 years.