Share:

Noor Pur Thal-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Khushab. MPA Malik Fateh Khaliq Bundial and former chairman district council Khushab Malik Ameer Haider Sangha called on the chief minister at circuit house Jauherabad and apprised him about the problems being faced by the people in Khushab district.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minuster Usman Buzdar said that his relationship with people was stronger than before and the PTI government was correcting the past mistakes.

He regretted that the past rulers ignored the basic problems of people. Sardar Usman Buzdar said the government was focusing on solving people,s problems and the government believed in holistic development. The chief minister said he is monitoring development schemes in backward areas and regularly meeting people to solve their problems.

The government would provide best facilities to people and ensure composite development, he added. Later, Sardar Usman Buzdar also met with his companion senior lawyer Malik Tahir Raza Baghoor.

Deputy Commissioner Khushab Mussarat Jabeen, ADC (G) Nadia Shafiq and ADC (R) Adeel Haider were also present on the occasion.