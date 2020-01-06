Share:

CHRISTCHURCH - Canterbury Kings batsman Leo Carter emulated the likes of Gary Sobers and Yuvraj Singh by smashing six sixes in an over during a Super Smash T20 match in Christchurch on Sunday. Left-handed batsman Carter scored 36 runs against spinner Anton Devcich, bowling for Northern Districts, in the 16th over with some powerful leg-side hitting. “I basically just stepped across and swung as hard as I could,” the 25-year-old told broadcaster Sky Sport. “I’m not so sure I got many off the middle, but pretty short boundary there, so they just carried over, I was pretty thankful for that.” Carter finished with an unbeaten 70 off 29 balls as Canterbury chased down an imposing target of 220 with seven balls to spare. It is the first time a New Zealander has hit six sixes in an over, and just the seventh time in history at a top domestic level or higher. The other players to achieve the feat include Sobers (1968) and Ravi Shastri (1985) doing so in first-class games, Herschelle Gibbs (2007) in a one-dayer, Yuvraj Singh (2007) in a T20I, and Ross Whiteley (2017) and Hazratullah Zazai (2018) in domestic T20 games.