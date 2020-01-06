- 9:34 AM | January 07, 2020 Transit strike in France forges on
- 8:38 AM | January 07, 2020 Students protest over university admission exams in Chile
- 8:06 AM | January 07, 2020 US defense chief denies reports of Iraq withdrawal
- 12:17 AM | January 07, 2020 Iran Will Never Have a Nuclear Weapon - Trump
- 7:40 PM | January 06, 2020 Turkey gradually sending troops to Libya: Turkish President Erdogan
- 7:31 PM | January 06, 2020 Riyadh ‘not consulted’ over US air-strike: Saudi official
- 7:08 PM | January 06, 2020 China, Pakistan launch naval exercises 'Sea Guardian 2020' on west coast of India
- 6:27 PM | January 06, 2020 Army Amendment bill approved by the NA standing Committee on Defense
- 5:58 PM | January 06, 2020 FM Qureshi speaks to counterparts in Middle East
- 5:15 PM | January 06, 2020 FO issues strong rebuttal against Indian propaganda regarding treatment of minorities
- 4:40 PM | January 06, 2020 Winter holidays for schools in Punjab extended till January 12
- 3:46 PM | January 06, 2020 FM Qureshi briefs Senate on Middle East crisis
- 3:22 PM | January 06, 2020 Death anniversary of Aitzaz Hasan being observed today
- 3:13 PM | January 06, 2020 NATO to convene with Middle East agenda
- 2:53 PM | January 06, 2020 Iran: Thousands mourn slain general Soleimani
- 2:39 PM | January 06, 2020 US soldiers may return home in their coffins, Hezbollah leader warns
- 1:32 PM | January 06, 2020 Key Saudi minister heads to Washington, London to urge restraint amid US-Iran crisis
- 1:21 PM | January 06, 2020 Kartarpur Corridor reflects peaceful face of Pakistan: Dr Firdous
- 12:44 PM | January 06, 2020 Mubashir Luqman files application against Fawad Chaudhry
- 12:25 PM | January 06, 2020 AC extends judicial remand of Shahid Khaqan till January 21