LAHORE - Eulogio Celestino hammered all the eight goals in BN Polo Team’s title triumph in the Diamond Paints Polo Cup for Champions Trophy 2020 as they edged out FG Polo Team 8-7 in the final played here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Sunday.

BN Polo Team dominated the final right from the word go as they displayed high-quality polo skills and techniques in the first chukker to gain 3-0 lead while Tom Brodie struck one goal for FG Polo to reduce the margin to 3-1. FG Polo played better polo in the second chukker and slammed in three back-to-back goals to gain a slight 4-3 lead. The well-contested third chukker was evenly poised as both the sides succeeded in scoring two goals each, with FG Polo still enjoying a slight 6-5 edge by the end of the third chukker.

In the fourth and decisive chukker, BN Polo players played out their best and prevailed over FG Polo Team by pumping in three tremendous goals against one goal by FG Polo to take an 8-7 lead, which remained intact till the final whistle was blown, thus BN Team emerged as title winner with just one-goal margin. Manuel Carranza and Ernesto Trotz supervised the final as field umpires while Kian Hall acted match referee.

Sabiha Saman and Diamond Paints CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed graced the final as chief guests and distributed shields and prizes among the winners and top performers. Other notables present on the occasion were LPC President Malik Atif Yaar Tiwana, executive committee members, polo players, their families and a large number of polo enthusiasts.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Master Paints Black outscored Barry’s by 5-2½. Manuel Carranza and Ahmed Ali Tiwana excelled in Master Paints Black’s victory by banging in a brace each while Sufi Haroon converted one. From Barry’s, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Ernesto Trotz struck both the goals.