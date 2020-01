Share:

The gas supply to filling stations of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across Sindh including Karachi was suspended for 36 hours on Sunday night.

According to spokesperson of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) gas supply to CNG station across Sindh was suspended at 8:00pm on Sunday that would be restored at 8am on Tuesday.

The SSGC sources said that gas supply CNG stations remained open in the province from 8:00am on Sunday for 12 hours.