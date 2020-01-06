Share:

WARBURTON - Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) opened four display centres in Municipal Committee Warburton at Govt High School Warburton City, Govt Primary School number 1, Govt Primary School number 2 and Govt. Primary School Railway Colony Warburton. Preliminary Electoral Rolls are displayed for people to verify their votes. They may also get corrections in their particulars. Their votes may also be shifted to their actual residences. Moreover, incharge display centre can add a new voter and similarly delete a deceased one. These display centres will continue till 20th January 2020 with a daily timing of 8am to 4pm. Banners of display centres hanged while advertisement on electronic and print media has already been started for the awareness of people.