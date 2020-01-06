Share:

In response to India’s propaganda against Pakistan, the Foreign Office has issued strong rebuttals against the false propaganda as India is portraying isolated law and order incidents in Pakistan as alleged ‘persecution’ of minorities. The Foreign Office emphasised that Indian endeavour to deviate the world audience from attention regarding Kashmir through fake news will not be successful as it will in “no way shield” the atrocities and oppression of the ruling party, BJP, in India as evident in illegal maneuvers witnessed in Indian occupied Kashmir as well as the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act Bill. Furthermore, Islamabad condemned India’s deliberations to politicise the killing of a Pakistani-origin Sikh youth by condemning it as “mischievous and reprehensible”. The FO press release mentioned that a high-powered committee has been constituted in order to launch detailed probe of the situation according to protocol after the crime was reported by further underscoring the relative fact that “The law will take its course and those responsible will be brought to justice. Pakistan is a diverse country where people from different faiths, including Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians, live together. The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights to all its citizens and the Government takes this obligation seriously with zero-tolerance against any discrimination.”

“Rather than feigning any dishonest concern for minorities elsewhere, the BJP government would do better by focusing on the ongoing human tragedy at home and protecting India’s minorities from saffron terror,” was written as part of the FO press release.

The FO statement further stated situation of Kashmir in order to emphasise the rebuttal: “It is an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing state terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and systematic discrimination against minorities in India. Pakistan attaches the highest respect and sanctity to all places of worship, including those belonging to Sikh religion.' The statement added that it was quintessential of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP to propagate blatant lies but this illustration “will fail”. The Foreign Office stressed that, 'The RSS-inspired BJP Government has absolutely no credentials even to pretend that it is a protector of minorities”. The FO statement also mentioned: “Those who are responsible for the desecration and demolition of the Babri mosque, massive killings of thousands of Muslims in Gujarat, frequent incidents of mob lynching, and repeated hate crimes against minorities, simply have no feet to stand on.”

Regarding the treatment of Sikh as a minority community, the FO press release read that “The Sikh community, the world over, is aware of the importance that the Government of Prime Minister Imran Khan attaches to the minorities and their places of worship as The historic opening of the Kartarpur Corridor on 9 November 2019 is a clear manifestation of the Prime Minister’s vision in this regard.”