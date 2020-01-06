Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that bringing ease in the lives of people is a real social revolution and holistic reforms are being introduced in health, education and agriculture sectors.

“Now, development is not limited to a few major cities like the past, but its scope has been expanded to all small cities and localities so that everyone can equally benefit from it. Resources are not meant for some specific cities now,” he said in a statement.

Buzdar said the government was fully committed to improving the lot of the common man living in remote areas. He regretted that some unscrupulous elements were afraid of change. Regrettably, he added, the outdated system had given nothing to people. “There is no room for corrupt elements or any corruption in New Pakistan,” he said, adding that new Pakistan will be made under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and every possible facility will be available to the common man. “Those who are making hue and cry will be left behind and New Pakistan, led by Imran Khan, will move forward to progress,” he said. He said that Pakistan is moving forward to achieve the goal of development and several steps have been taken by the PTI-led government for public welfare. He pointed out that government expenditures had been curtailed through a culture of austerity and simplicity while resources were wasted in the past on exhibitory projects. The PTI government, he said, had discontinued the wrong practice of using resources because public money was a trust of the people and it was being used for public welfare now. Those who have had indebted the country, cannot claim to be the leaders, he added. We do not deceive the people nor would indulge in any political jugglery, he maintained. Without caring for any criticism, the government gives importance to public opinion. Our direction and commitment are correct, he added.

The chief minister said that supremacy of merit was the priority agenda of the PTI adding that narrative of the opposition has been failed. The people also have no interest in the defeated elements. He said that corruption reigned supreme during the past tenures. Record loans were taken during the past ten years but were not used for public welfare and expensive loans were taken to start exhibitory projects for personal projection. He said that the PTI government is taking Pakistan in the right direction and the government is working for public welfare. Every step is being taken by the government for the betterment of the country, he added. He said the PTI never indulged in the politics of personal interest nor would ever do so. National interest is always given priority, he added. The PTI government is the most transparent in the political history of the country. The elements afraid of change are engaged in baseless propaganda but they would never be succeeded, he concluded.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF

WOMNEN’S MURDER

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Dera Ghazi Khan regarding the murder of two women in two different conflicts between Basti Merani and Basti Sokar and directed to take legal action against accused. He said that culprits involved in the murder of women deserve strict punishment. He further directed that affected families be provided justice.

Also, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sent a bouquet to ailing columnist Dr Ajmal Niazi and prayed for his early recovery and good health. Dr Ajmal Niazi is a popular columnist and I pray for his early recovery, he added.