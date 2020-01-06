Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari on Sunday said that the govt would not remove Maryam Nawaz name from Exit Control List (ECL).

Talking to a private news channel, he said that if Maryam would get permission from the court then the government would file a review petition against the verdict.

He said that there was no need of Maryam to travel abroad as two sons of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were already there to look after him.

He said that if Nawaz Sharif did not return, the government would declare him absconder and contact UK authorities in that regard.

Zulfi Bukhari said that the Opposition wanted to remove the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as many corruption cases were underway against its leadership.

However, the government wanted to remove shortcomings and flaws in the NAB laws instead of closing the institution, he added.

Zulfi Bukhari said that the country had moved on right track under the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding, due to untiring efforts of the Prime Minister and his economic team the national economy was improving gradually.

He said that the government had facilitated business community and promoted ease of doing business.