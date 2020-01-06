Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that the celebrations of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh were reflective of the peaceful and bright face of Pakistan.

In a message posted on the social networking platform Twitter early Monday morning, Awan said that the participation of the people in the celebrations at the Gurwara in Kartarpur indicated that Indian propaganda about communal bias in Pakistan had been rejected.

کرتار پور راہداری امن،آشتی اور محبت کی راہداری ہے۔ تقریب میں مختلف مذاہب سے تعلق رکھنے والے افراد کی بھر پور شرکت اور سکھ برادری سے اظہار یکجہتی اس امرکا ثبوت ہے کہ پاکستان میں سب بھائی چارے اور باہمی ہم آہنگی کی فضا میں ملک کی ترقی اور تعمیر میں شراکت دار ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/oSGhBuJjJM — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 6, 2020

"The Kartarpur corridor is a corridor of peace, respect and love. The participation of hundreds of Sikh pilgrims in celebrations is a reflection of the peaceful and bright face of Pakistan,' she said.

She added that the full participation of people from different faiths and expression of solidarity with the Sikh community was proof of the fact that all were partners in the development and progress of Pakistan.